Interview: National Teens On Top Summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers of the annual ‘Teens On Top Summit” stopped by Eyewitness News at 4 to tell us more about the event that’s happening tomorrow.

The National Teens On Top Summit will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Smith-Williams Service Center. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone ages 10 to 18 years old is welcome.

For more information, contact: NHBWTALLAHASSEE@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.