Interview: National Teens On Top Summit

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Organizers of the annual ‘Teens On Top Summit” stopped by Eyewitness News at 4 to tell us more about the event that’s happening tomorrow.

The National Teens On Top Summit will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Smith-Williams Service Center. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone ages 10 to 18 years old is welcome.

For more information, contact: NHBWTALLAHASSEE@gmail.com

