Overnight cold weather shelter open in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to cold night temperatures dropping below 35 degrees, overnight shelters will be available on Friday, February 17.

Local governments and community partners will conduct overnight sheltering to keep those experiencing homelessness safe.

Public health safety measures, including face coverings, socially distanced sleeping, and enhanced sanitation practices, will be implemented.

Anyone needing a place to stay during this time can go to The Kearney Center located at 2560 Municipal Way from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If needed, overflow sheltering will be provided by community partner sites to shelter overnight and leave the following morning at 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided by the City of Tallahassee’s Star Metro bus service.

For help with accessing Star Metro, please call or text the Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

To learn more information on cold night shelter planning, call the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at (850) 792-5015.

For after-hours or weekends, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

