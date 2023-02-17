Replay: Full Court Thursday (2/16)
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.
This week’s game’s include...
Franklin County vs Blountstown
Florida High vs PK Yonge
Maclay vs Marianna
University Christian vs Crossroad Academy
Sneads vs Cottondale
Bainbridge vs Cairo
Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.