Replay: Full Court Thursday (2/16)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.

This week’s game’s include...

Franklin County vs Blountstown

Florida High vs PK Yonge

Maclay vs Marianna

University Christian vs Crossroad Academy

Sneads vs Cottondale

Bainbridge vs Cairo

