Replay: Full Court Thursday (2/16)

Maclay boys basketball's Blaise Wallace goes up for a dunk against Marianna
By Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - WCTV Sports’ Ryan Kelly and Dominic Miranda take a look at the best high school basketball action of the week, feature newsmakers in the hoops scene of the Florida’s Big Bend and South Georgia and look ahead to the college action at FSU, FAMU, VSU and more.

This week’s game’s include...

Franklin County vs Blountstown

Florida High vs PK Yonge

Maclay vs Marianna

University Christian vs Crossroad Academy

Sneads vs Cottondale

Bainbridge vs Cairo

