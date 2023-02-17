Residents still frustrated after dealing with discolored water in Wakulla County, Talquin provides update

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - After more than 8,000 Talquin Electric customers in Wakulla County dealt with discolored water, the company said its water lines are now running clear.

WCTV originally reported this issue in January. Since then, our newsroom received several calls and emails about the problem.

“Currently, the water leaving the well site is clear,” said Talquin’s Director of Water John Hallas. “We are working on the filtration system to make sure the water remains clear and this issue will stop happening.”

Some residents said they’ve experienced discolored water at their home for years. “I can remember as far back as 2008 and 2009 having problems with the water,” said Trenda McPherson.

“You get so angry, because you turn on your water one day and it’s clear, and you think ‘oh I can finally start using my water again,’” said McPherson. “Then, 10 minutes later, you turn it on and it looks like tea.”

Hallas said the problem originally came from naturally occurring metals, Iron and Manganese, getting into the distribution system. “According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, there are no known health risks associated with Iron and Manganese,” said Hallas. “However, we understand the discolored water erodes the confidence in Talquin, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure the members have clean water.”

Talquin officials said the best way to resolve water problems at your house is to call the outage line directly. Hallas said this allows Talquin to send someone to your home to flush the lines.

