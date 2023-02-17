Something Good- Springwood elementary spreads love during its ‘sweet week of kindness’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Love was in the air all week at Springwood Elementary in Tallahassee.

The school held its ‘sweet week of kindness,’ inviting students in every grade to take part in community service projects to spread a little cheer.

The Pre-K students helped organize free lunch for the workers at the neighboring Starbucks.

Kindergarten students put together candygrams for the nearby nursing home.

First grade students designed puppy valentines cards for the Leon County Humane Society.

