Springtime Tallahassee announces 2023 Music Festival lineup

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Springtime Tallahassee has released its lineup for the Music Festival on Kleman Plaza, coming up next month.

Multi-platinum country music artist Chris Lane will headline the event, happening March 31. Lane has three #1 hits under his belt, including “Big, Big Plans” and “I Don’t Know About You.” The North Carolina native has been nominated several times for both the iHeartRadio Music Awards and ACM Awards, among others.

Opening acts for the event include Temecula Road and Walker Montgomery. Montgomery was named as an “Artist to Watch in 2022″ by Country Now. Temecula Road has stage credits from around the world, including Stagecoach Festival and the Country to Country Festival in London.

Music Festival is set for Friday, March 31 at Kleman Plaza. A beer garden will open at 5:30 p.m. and the opening acts will hit the stage at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public.

You can find more information on Springtime Tallahassee’s website or contact the Springtime Tallahassee office at (850)-583-9613.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.