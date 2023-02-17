Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was found guilty of 2nd-degree attempted murder following a three-day jury trial in Leon County.

According to a statement from the State Attorney’s office, Clarence Washington was convicted in connection with a 2021 shooting incident. WCTV previously reported the shooting happened on the 1800 Block of Littleton Circle.

Prosecutors alleged Washington waited for the victim outside of her home on Oct. 28, 2021. When she arrived, he jumped out of some bushes and fired a shotgun toward her car.

One bullet grazed her back. Another was blocked by the steering wheel.

Washington harassed the victim multiple times in the days before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing date was set for March 7th.

