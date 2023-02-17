Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 shooting

(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man was found guilty of 2nd-degree attempted murder following a three-day jury trial in Leon County.

According to a statement from the State Attorney’s office, Clarence Washington was convicted in connection with a 2021 shooting incident. WCTV previously reported the shooting happened on the 1800 Block of Littleton Circle.

Prosecutors alleged Washington waited for the victim outside of her home on Oct. 28, 2021. When she arrived, he jumped out of some bushes and fired a shotgun toward her car.

One bullet grazed her back. Another was blocked by the steering wheel.

Washington harassed the victim multiple times in the days before the shooting, according to prosecutors.

A sentencing date was set for March 7th.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County
LCSO arrests man following child porn investigation
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10
Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon. She entered a no-contest plea to charges of...
Tallahassee woman will spend 10 years in prison for 2018 kidnapping and murder
Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Man accused of killing Decatur County deputy found guilty on all charges

Latest News

Organizers of the annual ‘Teens On Top Summit” stopped by Eyewitness News at 4 to tell us more...
Interview: National Teens On Top Summit
Organizers of the annual ‘Teens On Top Summit” stopped by Eyewitness News at 4 to tell us more...
National Teens on Top Summit Interview
The Children Services Council of Leon County opened its newest family resource center to bring...
Children Services Council of Leon County opens new resource hub
Residents still frustrated after dealing with discolored water in Wakulla County, Talquin...
Residents still frustrated after dealing with discolored water in Wakulla County, Talquin provides update