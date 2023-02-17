Tallahassee woman will spend 10 years in prison for 2018 kidnapping and murder

Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon. She entered a no-contest plea to charges of...
Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon. She entered a no-contest plea to charges of accessory to murder in connection with the 2018 kidnapping and killing of 27-year-old Kelton Washington.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman accused in a 2018 kidnapping and murder has now entered a plea and will spend the next 10 years in prison.

Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon.  She entered a no-contest plea to charges of accessory to murder in connection with the 2018 kidnapping and killing of 27-year-old Kelton Washington.

Cooper and her boyfriend Christopher Rumph were accused of kidnapping Washington from a Tallahassee motel in December 2018, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road.

Cooper testified against Rumph at his trial last month. He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison.

Thursday, Cooper was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years on probation.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

