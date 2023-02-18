Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home

Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)(Sanford Myers | Sanford Myers/Invision/AP)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Kyle Jacobs, American country musician and Kellie Pickler’s husband, died from an apparent suicide in a home on Friday afternoon, according to police.

WSMV reports officers responded to the home and found the 49-year-old dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in an upstairs bedroom/office.

Metropolitan Nashville Police said Jacobs’s death is being investigated as an apparent suicide.

Pickler reported that she awoke Friday afternoon, did not see her husband and began looking for him. Police said when Pickler and her personal assistant were not able to open the door to the bedroom/office, the assistant called 911.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
Two dead after tire failure causes vehicle to crash into the Chipola River in Jackson County
Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon. She entered a no-contest plea to charges of...
Tallahassee woman will spend 10 years in prison for 2018 kidnapping and murder
LCSO arrests man following child porn investigation
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10
Troy Phillips looks on as his trial continues in the shooting death of Decatur County deputy...
Man accused of killing Decatur County deputy found guilty on all charges

Latest News

The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Donald Trump to visit East Palestine, Ohio, after toxic train derailment, son says
A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey.
Boy, 12, collapses and dies during football practice