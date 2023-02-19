Man charged in drive-by shooting that killed 21-year-old woman, police say

Sherlyn Drew was killed during a drive-by shooting in Charlotte in May 2021.
By Cam Gaskins and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Two parents in North Carolina have received some justice after losing their 21-year-old daughter in a drive-by shooting two years ago.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said officers arrested 20-year-old Kymani David Bishop for the murder of Sherlyn Alicia Drew on May 31, 2021.

Drew’s mother, LaSonya Moore, told WBTV it was difficult for her to hold out hope that justice would be served after so long.

With Bishop’s arrest, Moore said it also brought back a lot of the pain she felt when her child was killed.

“My only prayer was, ‘Please don’t let my daughter’s case go cold,’” she said. “I was a ball of emotion. I’m still a ball of emotion. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my life.”

Although happy a suspect was arrested, Drew’s stepfather, Keita Moore, said it won’t bring back their daughter.

“Regardless of what happens now, when we sit at that dinner table, she’s not gonna be there,” he said.

The Moores said they have a message for Bishop, the man accused of peppering Drew’s home with 26 bullets in a drive-by shooting that ultimately took her life.

“You have no idea the hurt that you caused my family,” LaSonya Moore said. “I hope he lives with that hurt, like you wake up every single day, seeing the faces of the people that you hurt. I hope he never has a peaceful night’s sleep.”

Through it all though, LaSonya Moore said she’s grateful for the support she has received over the past almost two years.

“I mean, that’s all I can do is to keep going,” she said. “I am so, so, so grateful for my support system. It’s just been amazing. And I’m still standing.”

Bishop is being charged with murder and the discharge of a firearm into an occupied property.

He remains in custody on a $600,000 bond.

