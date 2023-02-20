Gianni and Kori’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Rankin introduces Gianni and Kori’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches.
Ingredients:
- Rotisserie chicken
- Marinara Sauce
- Mozzarella Cheese
- Hawaiian Roll Buns
Instructions:
- Slice Rolls in half or cut into a Heart shape then slice in half
- Sprinkle Chicken on top
- Top with Marinara sauce
- Sprinkle Mozzarella Cheese on top
- Place in Microwave to melt the cheese and warm sauce
