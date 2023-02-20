Gianni and Kori’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches

Gianni and Kori’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Rankin introduces Gianni and Kori’s Heart-Shaped Chicken Parmigiana Sandwiches.

Ingredients:

  • Rotisserie chicken
  • Marinara Sauce
  • Mozzarella Cheese
  • Hawaiian Roll Buns

Instructions:

  • Slice Rolls in half or cut into a Heart shape then slice in half
  • Sprinkle Chicken on top
  • Top with Marinara sauce
  • Sprinkle Mozzarella Cheese on top
  • Place in Microwave to melt the cheese and warm sauce

