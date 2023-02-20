Tallahassee resident mourning loss of relatives in Turkey earthquakes

The death toll has surpassed 42,000 across Turkey and Syria following last week's earthquake.
The death toll has surpassed 42,000 across Turkey and Syria following last week's earthquake.
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to rise, many in Tallahassee are raising money for friends and family impacted by the disaster.

Tallahassee resident Suleyman Olgar created this fundraiser after many of his relatives lost everything. He told WCTV he couldn’t sleep after finding out about the earthquakes.

“I wasn’t myself,” Olgar said. “There was total chaos in my mind.”

After the first earthquake struck, Olgar’s two nieces and their mother were left stuck under their collapsed home.

“I’m just telling my brother, ‘You need to get those little ones out of there. You’ve got to find a way,’” Olgar said. “But they didn’t have any equipment.”

Before rescue teams arrived with the equipment needed to free survivors from the wreckage, Olgar’s brother and other relatives managed to pull the two children and their mother out.

“That was a moment of relief with the rescue,” Olgar said. “But then just the frustration of not being able to do much was still there.”

Now, some of his relatives are getting treated in the hospital. Others are staying in tents, and some are staying with relatives in a nearby city. Unfortunately, several did not make it. Olgar said he’s lost 22 family members. But with so many people still unreachable beneath the rubble, Olgar said he’s thankful they were at least able to have a proper burial.

“We were thankful to recover them and get them laid to rest,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Calandra Cooper was in court Thursday afternoon. She entered a no-contest plea to charges of...
Tallahassee woman will spend 10 years in prison for 2018 kidnapping and murder
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby
Chris Lane will headline Springtime Tallahassee's Music Festival this year.
Springtime Tallahassee announces 2023 Music Festival lineup
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Tallahassee man convicted of attempted murder in 2021 shooting

Latest News

In the studio with Leon County property management.
In the studio with Leon County property management
For all the warm weather fans out there, we have good news for the upcoming work week.
Josh's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, February 19
Four puppies are up for adoption with Cauzican Petcare.
Four puppies up for adoption with Cauzican Petcare
Joysquad celebrates national random acts of kindness day
Joysquad celebrates national random acts of kindness day