Tallahassee resident mourning loss of relatives in Turkey earthquakes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria continues to rise, many in Tallahassee are raising money for friends and family impacted by the disaster.

Tallahassee resident Suleyman Olgar created this fundraiser after many of his relatives lost everything. He told WCTV he couldn’t sleep after finding out about the earthquakes.

“I wasn’t myself,” Olgar said. “There was total chaos in my mind.”

After the first earthquake struck, Olgar’s two nieces and their mother were left stuck under their collapsed home.

“I’m just telling my brother, ‘You need to get those little ones out of there. You’ve got to find a way,’” Olgar said. “But they didn’t have any equipment.”

Before rescue teams arrived with the equipment needed to free survivors from the wreckage, Olgar’s brother and other relatives managed to pull the two children and their mother out.

“That was a moment of relief with the rescue,” Olgar said. “But then just the frustration of not being able to do much was still there.”

Now, some of his relatives are getting treated in the hospital. Others are staying in tents, and some are staying with relatives in a nearby city. Unfortunately, several did not make it. Olgar said he’s lost 22 family members. But with so many people still unreachable beneath the rubble, Olgar said he’s thankful they were at least able to have a proper burial.

“We were thankful to recover them and get them laid to rest,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.