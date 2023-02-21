FAMU Receives $1.3M from BP for student scholarships

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University announced Monday that it’s receiving $1.3 million from BP to help fund scholarships for students.

It’s part of an HBCU fellowship grant program put on by the oil and gas company. The grant money will fund five full-ride scholarships each year for the next three years.

FAMU president Dr. Larry Robinson said the program will be primarily focused on students pursuing science, technology, engineering and math, but could also include students in the university’s business program. He said in addition to scholarships, the program will provide students with career development opportunities.

“It’s very, very important to us because it goes to support our students and it also not only helps them get through school, but it will be an opportunity for them to have internships and then find gainful employment at BP as well,” Robinson said.

FAMU is one of three colleges that received this funding, including North Carolina A&T University and Prairie View A&M.

Recipients for the scholarship program will be selected in April. The scholarships will be open to students with a minimum 3.0 GPA who have an interest in the energy sector.

