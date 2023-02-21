Georgians reflect on Former President Jimmy Carter’s impact

Former President Jimmy Carter is now receiving hospice care in his hometown of Plains Georgia.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
In neighboring, Thomas County residents are reflecting on the contributions Carter made to the state, and the imprint he’s left in Thomasville.

Carter and his wife Rosalynn made several trips to the area during his run for Governor. Officials with the Thomasville History Center shared that Carter left Georgians with a sense of pride when he was elected, and then again when he became President.

“Back in 1979 I want to say actually, his wife Rosalynn Carter as first lady was the Grand Marshal for Thomasville’s Rose festival parade,” said Ephraim Rotter, the Curator at the history center.

A legacy of humanitarianism and the love for his wife are some of the memories Rotter says comes to mind when he thinks of former President Carter, as he skimmed through dozens of photos from the 60′s and 70′s.

“There’s a whole generation of people from Thomasville, I think that even outside of politics hold a special place in their heart for Jimmy Carter,” said Rotter.

It is not clear why Carter is currently receiving hospice care, however, he has survived several medical scares including a previous brain cancer diagnosis.

