Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 21

By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, February 21.

The next several days will be the afternoon heat as highs rise into the low 80s, then mid-80s. Record highs are possible late this week.

The mornings will be very mild, mostly in the low 60s, with areas of fog each day.

Rain chances are very low, or zero for the rest of this week, then slight chances of isolated showers early next week.

