One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash

By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday morning that left one person dead and two seriously injured.

A pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 90 at Raymond Road a little before 4 a.m. when it crashed head-on with a sedan.

The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn and block the roadway for multiple hours, according to FHP.

Troopers say both the 18-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger of the pickup truck were not wearing seatbelts and they were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

The 32-year-old sedan driver died on the scene, FHP said.

