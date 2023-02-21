One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday morning that left one person dead and two seriously injured.
A pickup truck was driving on the wrong side of U.S. 90 at Raymond Road a little before 4 a.m. when it crashed head-on with a sedan.
The crash caused the pickup truck to overturn and block the roadway for multiple hours, according to FHP.
Troopers say both the 18-year-old driver and 26-year-old passenger of the pickup truck were not wearing seatbelts and they were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
The 32-year-old sedan driver died on the scene, FHP said.
