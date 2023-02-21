Something Good - Local man voluntarily picks up trash with his dog

Something Good - Local man voluntarily picks up trash in his neighborhood.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man voluntarily picks up trash with his dog to keep the city clean.

Each day, Derrick and his dog Buddy spend time cleaning and picking up trash along the roads in Tallahassee.

Mobility issues can’t stop Derrick who just wants to keep his city clean and his kindness is contagious.

One neighbor supplied water and some cash which Derrick said he’d use for groceries to buy himself and Buddy something to eat.

