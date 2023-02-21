Something Good - Women’s church group crochet hats for South American Mission

By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “A small act of kindness can change a life forever,” that’s the message from a group of women from Tallahassee Celebration Baptist Church.

The ladies say they get together every Tuesday for a cup of coffee and to crochet.

A friend from the church is heading to Guatemala next month on a medical mission so the ladies are donating more than one hundred hats for babies and toddlers.

This isn’t the group’s first donation.

They did it for the same cause last year and were asked to “please make more” this time!

