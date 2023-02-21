Tallahassee Police stress RAD training techniques

Following a viral video of a Tampa area woman being attacked in her apartment gym, TPD is reminding women about the rape aggression defense classes they offer.
By Mike Rogers
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a viral video of a Tampa area woman being attacked in her apartment gym, the Tallahassee Police Department is reminding women of Leon County about the rape aggression defense (R.A.D) classes they offer.

Lieutenant Maria Mercurio said she sent the viral video to her RAD graduates to show them how the woman was able to escape that situation by using techniques taught in the class.

“She did a fantastic job of defending, she had a fight instinct,” Mercurio said. “She immediately fended that subject off, she tried to gain distance, she tried to call 911 via her telephone.”

Mercurio said the woman used “any means” necessary to escape her attacker.

Mercurio said the course begins with discussing prevention efforts through lectures “because most of the personal safety is about prevention.”

The 12-hour course then moves to teach hands-on personal safety techniques.

“We start with the basics which are stances, we teach blocks, we teach strikes, kicks, bear hugs and choke holds,” Mercurio said.

At the end of the course, they move to “real life scenario training” with “one or two aggressors” giving the course students the opportunity to use the defense skills they learned.

One defense skill that they emphasize is how to handle a “secondary weapon” like a handgun, or weapon of choice.

“We talk about their capabilities and their limitations,” Mercurio said.

The Department says the classes are available for women 12 and up and all of the available classes can be found here.

The Department teaches between five and six classes a year. Mercurio said anyone interested in signing up can also contact her directly through the department.

