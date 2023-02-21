Truck collision shuts down I-10 Westbound in Madison County

One driver was airlifted from the incident
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff and Chasity Maynard
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A collision between two trucks shut down Westbound traffic on I-10 between exits 241 and 244 in Madison County Tuesday morning.

One person was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to Florida Highway Patrol. An unknown liquid is also leaking onto the road from one of the vehicles, FHP reports. The wreck occurred between a Department of Transportation truck and a utility truck.

FHP closed the roadway and rerouted traffic in the area, as of about 11 a.m. Traffic is congested on the motorway.

This story is developing and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

