University student groups plan ‘constitutional carry’ protest at Capitol

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - State Senators took the first look at a bill that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without obtaining a permit Monday.

The bill also includes changes to the state’s school safety laws.

Such measures include allowing private schools to establish guardian programs and allowing trained teachers and school staff to carry firearms. A measure currently only allowed in public and charter schools.

In light of the recent shooting at Michigan State University and with gun laws taking the center stage tomorrow, university students from both Florida State and Florida A&M are planning a protest outside the Capitol against the “constitutional carry bill.”

Volunteers from the Students Demand Action organization, including FSU College Democrats President Alexis Dorman, plan to attend the protest and rally at noon Tuesday.

The rally and protests will also serve as a remembrance event for the students who were killed at the mass shooting on Michigan State University’s campus as well as in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School five years ago.

“(Permitless concealed carry of firearms) exacerbates crime and violence,” Dorman said. “We’re seeing people who are just trying to go to school and live out their daily lives being impacted by this issue.”

Dorman said they want to see background checks and training for people who want to obtain concealed carry permits.

Both FSU and FAMU Democrats have obtained permits for the event, which is expected to be attended by House Democrats as well.

“While you’re concealed carrying there are no steps that will be in place to ensure that these people are mentally fit to be carrying a firearm,” Dorman said. “On top of that it’s going to put law enforcement and other people, citizens, in danger being in public places because there is no way of knowing if someone has had the training needed to conceal carry.”

Dorman said lawmakers who have experienced mass shootings in their districts will be speaking at the rally as well.

