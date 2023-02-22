Fisherman reels in one of the heaviest fish to ever hit the scales in Texas

Jason Conn landed a 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642 while at O.H. Ivie near San Angelo, according...
Jason Conn landed a 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642 while at O.H. Ivie near San Angelo, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.(Texas Parks and Wildlife)
By KWTX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) – A Texas man caught one of the biggest bass to hit the scales in state history.

Jason Conn, of Anna, landed a 17.03-pound ShareLunker 642 while at O.H. Ivie near San Angelo, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife.

The catch was donated to Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program and is now the sixth-heaviest ShareLunker donated to the program.

The fish is also the eighth-heaviest largemouth bass ever caught in Texas.

“This is an unbelievable feeling,” Conn said. “Hopefully she produces a lot of offspring that we can put all over the state.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, Conn was guiding a trip and instructing a client at the front of the boat when he spotted a big fish. The fish didn’t take the bait, but as they were drifting backwards in the boat, Conn saw it under the trolling motor. He walked back to get into position and placed the bait, capturing it.

“I’m freaking out, hugging one of the clients while the other is hanging over the boat with the fish in the net. I finally got it together and we went over to pick her up. It was the biggest bass I’ve ever seen or caught.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Roadways reopen after truck collision shuts down I-10 in Madison County
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash

Latest News

A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Police: Club Q shooter tried to blame man who subdued him
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa