Girl, 15, pleads for Ohio man who sexually assaulted her to stay behind bars

By Payton Marshall and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A former youth football coach convicted of sex crimes against two young girls is petitioning to be released from prison early. One of his victims is trying desperately to stop that from happening.

A sexual assault victim, now 15, and her mother are speaking out to warn the community about 44-year-old Eric Schmidt. He is asking to be released 15 months into his three-and-a-half year prison sentence, saying he’s not a threat to anyone, WXIX reports.

“I have nightmares from it,” said the victim, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “I have flashbacks, hallucinations.”

Schmidt was accused of having sexual contact with two 12-year-old girls in April 2015 and September 2019 in Mason, Ohio, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

In October 2020, a Warren County grand jury indicted the former Kings football program assistant coach with one count of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition and two counts of public indecency.

A year later, a jury found him guilty of gross sexual imposition. They acquitted him on charges of rape and public indecency, court records show. The jury could not reach a verdict on other charges of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

The 15-year-old victim and her mother say Schmidt hasn’t spent enough time behind bars. He has served less than half of his sentence.

“For him to be out, it’s terrifying,” the victim’s mother said. “I’m scared for her. I’m scared for us. I’m scared for the community.”

Warren County Common Pleas Court Robert Peeler scheduled a March 15 hearing to consider Schmidt’s request for early release, court records show. Schmidt is currently in a medium-security state prison for men in Noble County.

“It’s like a slap in the face to the girls who poured out their most embarrassing moments on the stand and have to endure that pain all over again,” said the victim’s mother of her daughter and the other victim.

Her daughter is concerned that if Schmidt is let out, it could send the wrong message to other offenders and their victims.

“People like Eric teach girls that have been assaulted shame and guilt,” she said.

The teenager said she’s still suffering from what happened to her. She’s seeing a licensed professional to help with her post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. She said Schmidt’s release petition has reawakened her trauma.

“The girls are going to be in a jail of their own for the rest of their lives,” the victim’s mother said. “This is something they can’t change.”

The victim and her mother spoke out in an effort to spread awareness of their story. They said they hope that Schmidt remains behind bars.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Roadways reopen after truck collision shuts down I-10 in Madison County
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
Several new laws will hit the books when the calendar turns from 2022 to 2023 in less than a...
University student groups plan ‘constitutional carry’ protest at Capitol

Latest News

David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Parts of northern US shut down ahead of winter storm
A new court filing shows that Fox News personnel were privately critical of former President...
Fox News personalities privately mocked Trump's 2020 election claims
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
House Speaker McCarthy gives Tucker Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s convicted killer to be sentenced
FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court weighs tech giants’ liability in terror case