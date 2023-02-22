Lawmakers advance permitless carry bill for a full House vote

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The House Judiciary Committee Tuesday backed a proposal that would allow Floridians to carry concealed firearms without a license along with proposed efforts to improve school safety.

However, Democrats at the Florida Capitol argued at a press conference that easing restrictions would lead to increased violence.

“Today Florida republicans chose to make our state less safe,” said Rep. Dan Daley, HD-96. “I’m fired up because today Florida Republicans chose to put politics over people’s lives including the lives of law enforcement officers that we push all across this state as we should.”

Daley, joined by several other Democrats and members from student activist groups from Florida State and Florida A&M University, said the permitless carry bill is “political carry.”

“It serves no public safety purpose and all it does is advance the presidential ambition of the governor,” Daley said.

The Republican-controlled House committee voted 16-7 to approve the House version of the bill (HB 543), which allows for the concealed carry of guns without a license through the state, background screening or required training.

The bill also provides funding to address school safety, including coordinating threat-assessment services and allowing “armed guardians” such as designated school staff members into private schools.

Following Tuesday’s vote, the House bill is ready to go before the full House of Representatives when the legislative session begins on March 7.

The Senate version of the bill, SB-150, passed through the Senate Criminal Justice Committee Monday on a party-line vote of 5-3.

Alexis Dorman, an FSU sophomore and a member of the Students Demand Action Group said “students understand the dangers of permitless carry.”

“When does it end? How many more lives have to be lost before the Florida legislature gets the message,” Doorman said.

