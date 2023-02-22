Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 22
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, February 22.
February warmth will continue for at least a week.
Some patchy dense fog is possible tonight and very mild temps in the mid-60s. Highs tomorrow inland will rise to the low to mid-80s, with 70s near the coast.
Mid-80s are likely Friday through Sunday, possibly setting new record highs.
A small chance for showers returns next week, but only a slight decline in temperatures.
