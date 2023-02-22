Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 22

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, February 22.
By Mike McCall
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, February 22.

February warmth will continue for at least a week.

Some patchy dense fog is possible tonight and very mild temps in the mid-60s. Highs tomorrow inland will rise to the low to mid-80s, with 70s near the coast.

Mid-80s are likely Friday through Sunday, possibly setting new record highs.

A small chance for showers returns next week, but only a slight decline in temperatures.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Roadways reopen after truck collision shuts down I-10 in Madison County
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Wednesday, February 22.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, Feb. 22
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, February 21.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 21
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Tuesday, February 21.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, Feb. 21
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for Monday, February 20.
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Monday, Feb. 20