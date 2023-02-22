Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Market Street
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday evening that involved a pedestrian.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Market Street and Thomasville Road.
According to TPD, the pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
TPD said that crash caused a full road closure for an hour, but the roads are now open.
