Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Market Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a crash Tuesday evening that involved a pedestrian.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Market Street and Thomasville Road.

According to TPD, the pedestrian was crossing the street when they were hit and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said that crash caused a full road closure for an hour, but the roads are now open.

