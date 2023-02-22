Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop

FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at the Fall General Assembly meeting of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, on Nov. 17, 2021, in Baltimore. O'Connell was found dead in Hacienda Heights, Calif., on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, of a gunshot wound, according to the Los Angeles Times.(Source: AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By The Associated Press and STEFANIE DAZIO
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors charged a man Wednesday with killing a Catholic bishop in a crime that stunned Los Angeles religious and immigrant communities.

Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, 69, was fatally shot multiple times Saturday in the bedroom of his home in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The suspect, Carlos Medina, is the husband of O’Connell’s housekeeper. Medina had done work at the bishop’s home and was arrested Monday by a SWAT team.

LA County District Attorney George Gascón announced that Medina is charged with one count of murder during a news conference Wednesday.

Medina faces 35 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. It was not known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Lt. Michael Modica of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, who is leading the homicide investigation, said Medina told detectives of several reasons for the violence, “and none of them made any sense to investigators.”

Previous reports that Medina said O’Connell had owed him money appear to be incorrect, Modica said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Roadways reopen after truck collision shuts down I-10 in Madison County
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
Caught on camera: A man fights off an attempted carjacker at a gas station.
Caught on camera: Man jumps into car, fights off attempted carjacker at gas station
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Tallahassee man convicted of human trafficking of a child
Rapper Nipsey Hussle attends an NBA basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and the...
Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer gets 60 years to life in prison