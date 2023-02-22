Tallahassee Chan Center offering $500 reward for stolen bell

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A valuable bell has been stolen from the Tallahassee Chan Center, a local meditation center.

Surveillance video provided by the temple shows two people riding up to the temple on bikes around 2 a.m. earlier this month. One of the bikers approaches the bell and starts touching it. The video cuts out before the bell is taken, but the biker appears to be carrying a large bag or container.

The temple’s founder, Guogu, said earlier security footage showed these two people had visited the temple previously and stood next to the bell, examining it. Guogu believes they were sizing it up before ultimately stealing it.

“I don’t think they really know the worth of the bell and what it means to us,” Guogu told WCTV.

Guogu said the bell was imported from Taiwan, and given to the temple when it first opened, as a gift from one of its patrons.

Sara Khan, an employee at the temple, said she’s sad to see it gone.

“It always was a peaceful reminder, a very gentle reminder of being present,” Khan said. “As soon as you hear the bell, you come back to the present, and not having that just seems like a loss.”

The bell was used for the temple’s meditation retreats to signal to those meditating outside that it was time to return indoors. Khan said the bell didn’t just bring peace and relaxation to those meditating at the Chan Center. It was also a welcome sound to nearby neighbors.

“Whenever we hit the bell during the day, they would say it’s so relaxing just to hear it and it brings them back to the present,” Khan said. “Not to have that I think is unfortunate.

The temple has filed a police report and is asking the community to keep their eyes out as well, in case the bell appears for sale online or at a pawn shop.

