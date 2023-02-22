Tallahassee man convicted of human trafficking of a child

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury in Tallahassee convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida, on one count of Human Trafficking of a Child for Commercial Sexual Activity, one count of Lewd and Lascivious Battery, and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

The guilty verdict was returned on February 21, 2023, at the conclusion of a day-long trial. Sentencing is to be scheduled at a later date. Faulk faces Life in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender.

“Once again, this a good example of the incredible work of the Tallahassee Police Department in rescuing a child who was living in unspeakable horror, " said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

“We appreciate the jury for their hard work and want to thank our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office for their continuing commitment to end human trafficking. We want all victims to know that they are not alone.”

“The jury’s verdict provides justice for this child victim and affirms our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

“Faulk’s conviction is a testament to the judicial system’s tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

