Tallahassee man convicted of human trafficking of a child

A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.(Leon County Clerk of Courts)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A jury in Tallahassee convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida, on one count of Human Trafficking of a Child for Commercial Sexual Activity, one count of Lewd and Lascivious Battery, and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device.

The guilty verdict was returned on February 21, 2023, at the conclusion of a day-long trial. Sentencing is to be scheduled at a later date. Faulk faces Life in prison and will have to register as a sexual offender.

“Once again, this a good example of the incredible work of the Tallahassee Police Department in rescuing a child who was living in unspeakable horror, " said State Attorney Jack Campbell.

“We appreciate the jury for their hard work and want to thank our law enforcement partners and the United States Attorney’s Office for their continuing commitment to end human trafficking. We want all victims to know that they are not alone.”

“The jury’s verdict provides justice for this child victim and affirms our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” said U.S. Attorney Coody. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

“We are grateful to see justice prevail for the victim in this case,” said Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell.

“Faulk’s conviction is a testament to the judicial system’s tireless efforts to hold accountable those who break the law and reiterate to the community that human trafficking will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
Photo courtesy of FHP traffic camera
Roadways reopen after truck collision shuts down I-10 in Madison County
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash

Latest News

A young child holds a pair of trans pride flags at a noon gathering on the steps of the...
House panel eyes treatments for trans kids
(Andy Newman/Holland America Line via AP)
Ports get cargo boost, see cruise rebound
Tallahassee Chan Center offering $500 reward to find stolen bell
Tallahassee Chan Center offering $500 reward for stolen bell
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development