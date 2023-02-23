Dump truck strikes, kills pedestrian on Pensacola Street

The eastbound roadway closed from Dupree Street to Appleyard Drive
Photo courtesy Tallahassee Advanced Traffic Management system (TATMS)
Photo courtesy Tallahassee Advanced Traffic Management system (TATMS)(WCTV)
By Chasity Maynard
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died Thursday after being struck by a dump truck on Pensacola Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Cactus Street just before 11 a.m., according the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to TPD Public Information Officer Alicia Turner.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the collision.

TPD shut down Pensacola Street heading eastbound from Dupree Street to Appleyard Drive, Turner said. Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the response. Police are investigating how the event occurred.

The roadway is expected to reopen shortly, Turner said.

This is a developing story. WCTV will update this article once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Tallahassee man convicted of human trafficking of a child
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential...
Church looks to cut down $1 million in debt by selling 30 acres, residents oppose potential development
New surveillance video released in Gordos incident shows moments leading up to viral video
Charges against Peterson dropped due to “reasonable force” in Gordos incident

Latest News

A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10
One person is dead in a two Semi-truck crash Wednesday evening.
Fatal semi truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County