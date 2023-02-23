Dump truck strikes, kills pedestrian on Pensacola Street

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man died Thursday after being struck by a dump truck on Pensacola Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department responded to the scene near the intersection of Pensacola Street and Cactus Street just before 11 a.m., according the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics map. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to TPD Public Information Officer Alicia Turner.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the collision.

TPD shut down Pensacola Street heading eastbound from Dupree Street to Appleyard Drive, Turner said. Florida Highway Patrol assisted with the response. Police are investigating how the event occurred.

The roadway is expected to reopen shortly, Turner said.

This is a developing story. WCTV will update this article once more information becomes available.

