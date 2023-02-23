JetBlue flights between Tallahassee and Ft. Lauderdale will start at $99

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee city commissioners got an update Wednesday on the status of JetBlue flights, which will begin running between Tallahassee and Ft. Lauderdale on January 4, 2024.

Those flights will start at $99 for a one-way ticket. That’s about $20-30 cheaper than current flights available on Silver Airways.

JetBlue flights from Tallahassee to Ft. Lauderdale are now available to book online.

Airport officials say this is a major step toward providing more convenient and affordable options for flying out of Tallahassee. Jet Blue is now the fourth airline servicing Tallahassee International Airport, including American Airlines, Delta and Silver Airways.

