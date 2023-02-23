Valdosta United Way wants to know how to improve 11-county service area

By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Greater Valdosta United Way (GVUW), Resilient Georgia and Valdosta State University’s Center for South Georgia Regional Impact want to hear what the needs are for several South Georgia counties.

The “GVUW Needs Assessment” research project is asking everyone in their 11-county service area to participate.

Several Valdosta nonprofits are wanting to spread the word about the needs survey. The United Way is even hosting a raffle to try and get as many people as possible to help them identify areas they can better serve.

“This survey is a 30-question anonymous survey that is completely voluntary. It will give us the ability to apply for more funding and identify the areas where we lack resources,” Susan Nebel, community impact director for GVUW, said. “It basically asks questions of what assistance they have reached out for, and if they were able to get it or if they weren’t able to get it. So, we’ll know that those are the areas that we need to address, and need to work with our agencies to provide.”

This survey will improve efforts in Atkinson, Bacon, Berrien, Brooks, Clinch, Coffee, Echols, Jeff Davis, Lanier, Lowndes and Ware Counties.

