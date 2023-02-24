Alex Papanicolopoulos of Cairo High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crowded classroom of current and former students erupted into applause after AP English teacher Alex Papanicolopoulos found out he was the latest winner of the WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month award.

The Cairo High School teacher has been helping juniors unlock their love for reading and writing for years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about that, you know. What we do is teachers here often goes unrecognized in the sense that the amount of hard work that goes into it, the prep, the dedication. So when I get a reward like this, it kind of recognizes what we all do here,” he said.

He was nominated for his impact on students that lasts far after graduation. He often receives emails from former students, sharing how much his class has helped them in college.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.