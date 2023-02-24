Alex Papanicolopoulos of Cairo High School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”

Alex Papanicolopoulos is the latest WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month.
Alex Papanicolopoulos is the latest WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crowded classroom of current and former students erupted into applause after AP English teacher Alex Papanicolopoulos found out he was the latest winner of the WCTV and Envision Credit Union Teacher of the Month award.

The Cairo High School teacher has been helping juniors unlock their love for reading and writing for years.

“I’m absolutely thrilled about that, you know. What we do is teachers here often goes unrecognized in the sense that the amount of hard work that goes into it, the prep, the dedication. So when I get a reward like this, it kind of recognizes what we all do here,” he said.

He was nominated for his impact on students that lasts far after graduation. He often receives emails from former students, sharing how much his class has helped them in college.

Congratulations!

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo courtesy Tallahassee Advanced Traffic Management system (TATMS)
Dump truck strikes, kills pedestrian on Pensacola Street
Donald David Dillbeck, 59, is scheduled to die Feb. 23 by lethal injection for the 1990 murder...
Donald Dillbeck executed by lethal injection
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
A jury convicted Terrance Randolph Faulk, 41, of Tallahassee, Florida.
Tallahassee man convicted of human trafficking of a child
PHOTO: A JetBlue A320, Photo Date: 6/8/2021
JetBlue flights between Tallahassee and Ft. Lauderdale will start at $99

Latest News

FAMU Receives $1.3M from bp to Invest in Future Talent with HBCU Fellowship Program
FAMU Receives $1.3M from BP for student scholarships
FAMU Receives $1.3M from BP for student scholarships
Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and...
March, rally against DeSantis AP African American History course ban
Religious leaders and activists from around the country are expected to attend a march and...
March, rally against DeSantis AP African American History course ban