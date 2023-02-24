Annual open house event returns to the National MagLab

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The National High Magnetic Field Laboratory is hosting its annual Open House event on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Officials with the MagLab say this is the first time in three years the event has returned “in full force.”

The theme for this free event is “Game On for Hands-On Science Fun.” The family-friendly games you will find at the science festival are based on classic board games, video games, carnival games, and TV game shows. Participants will also get the chance to play with life-sized games themed after “Connect Four,” “Operation,” and “Candyland, according to a press release from the MagLab.

The annual science-based event dates back to the MagLab’s opening in 1994, and gives the public a chance to explore the world’s largest and highest-powered magnet lab.

“We appreciate the pride Tallahassee has in this world-class research facility,” said Greg Boebinger, director of the MagLab. “The Open House is a chance to celebrate together.”

The event is free and open to the public. It will take place at 1800 E. Paul Dirac Drive in Tallahassee’s Innovation Park. For more information CLICK HERE.

