Emotional day as dozens of inmates graduate with GED, program certificates(WCTV Staff)
By Staci Inez
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of inmates at the Wakulla Correctional Institution had their graduation ceremony Friday, with program certificates and GED’s.

“There’s no such thing as failure until you quit,” said Corey Bowick. He was one of eight graduates to earn his GED Friday, while his mother and cousin came to support. “Overall, I’m blessed, and to share this experience with the people that I love most means everything.”

Bowick’s family drove from Pensacola to support him. He said he really wanted to make his mother proud after dropping out of high school. “I’m her only child, and I deprived her of having the experience of seeing me walk on stage in a cap and gown,” said Bowick. “I owed it to her, and to myself too.”

Including the GED graduates, a total of 78 inmates took part in the ceremony; some earned Faith and Character certificates, while others earned wellness achievements. Several family members were crying during the ceremony while loved ones crossed the stage.

Warden Gary Hewett said these programs will help the inmates long-term. “They can leave here and they’re just a better citizen,” said Hewett. “They have a chance to go do something with their lives.”

As for Bowick, he wants to pursue college and study business. He said the biggest takeaway from Friday’s ceremony is that it’s never too late to get an education.

