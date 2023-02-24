FAMU, HCA unveil campus simulation lab

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered for the naming of Florida A&M University’s School of Allied Health Sciences Simulation Lab Friday.

Through their partnership with HCA Florida Healthcare, the university was able to secure a $1.5 million donation to bring the facility, designed as a real-life hospital and medical facility setting to campus.

“We’re going to give our students the opportunity to be exposed to that early on in their education, so they feel more comfortable when they’re out in the real world,” said HCA Associate Chief of Nursing Ricky Rodriguez.

The new lab incorporates many modalities and setting in the medical field, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, cardiopulmonary sciences, nursing, informatics, and more.

The initial ask for funding, Rodriguez said, was $1.2 million from the university, but Rodriguez said for a disciplinary school with 18 thousand applicants alone, they wanted to bump up the number.

“I’m very optimistic to what the future holds,” Rodriguez said.

The facility also features mock examination rooms, monitors, and medical technology seen in HCA’s emergency room settings.

Whether it’s at Florida Capital Hospital or elsewhere, Rodriguez said the facility provides the tools students will need to prepare themselves and ensure “high quality, compassionate care” to future patients in their career of choice.

“I highlighted the opportunity to not only step into a role at HCA Florida Capital Hospital but also give the flexibility to go to our other facilities throughout the nation, including two facilities we have in England,” Rodriguez said.

Post-graduate students, Rodriguez said, would have the flexibility to step into roles in those facilities at any capacity available.

FAMU President Dr. Larry Robinson said the array of opportunities and the workforce environment experience would further complement the educational environment of the university.

“The workforce examinations won’t be as foreign to them because they’ll have all these practices built up into their systems and minds to apply them,” Robinson said.

Robinson said the university put together a competitive research proposal with the hopes of “solving tough problems, but the benefits are in the results given to our community directly.”

