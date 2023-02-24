FSU students join statewide walkout over DeSantis policies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Around 100 students, faculty and staff at Florida State University took part in a statewide walkout protest Thursday over several policies put forward by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

In addition to the governor’s push to block diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs at state colleges and universities, the students also said they oppose the governor seeking information on people who have received gender affirming treatments through 12 state universities.

As well as the ban DeSantis put forward on Florida high schools form teaching the AP African American history course.

The impassioned crowd of Florida A&M students, faculty and staff joined their fellow FSU cohort chanting throughout their protest.

Phrases such as “stand up, fight back” and “this is what democracy looks like.”

Florida A&M adjunct professor Bruce Strouble was among the Rattlers in attendance chanting alongside the massive crowd.

“Everyone here together, all of our struggles are coalescing,” Strouble said. “No matter what he attempts, he’s not going to take us back, we’re moving forward and we’re making progress standing together as one people.”

On campus FSU students in attendance had organized a class walkout, with the group calling out the University’s compliance with state law in turning over medical records of students receiving gender affirming health care.

“We aspire to not only make a change on our campus, but across this community and this city and state as well,” one of the rally goers said over a megaphone to the crowd.

DeSantis’ administration had requested a breakdown of medical data from not only students, but the general public on gender-affirming care administered at hospitals run through the university’s system.

Data that includes patient ages and dates of received care.

The group was applauded by older members and faculty in attendance.

“You guys are making a difference in not only our lives and in the future,” the speaker said addressing the group. “You are making a difference in history.”

Eyewitness News reached out to Gov. DeSantis’ press office with questions regarding the policies at the center of the rally Thursday. We are still awaiting a response.

