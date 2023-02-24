‘Tallahassee Citizens Against the Death Penalty’ hold vigil for Dillbeck

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Donald Dillbeck took his last breath Thursday night at the Florida State Prison, more than a dozen activists in Tallahassee were lighting candles to acknowledge his death.

A group called Tallahassee Citizens Against the Death Penalty held a vigil outside the Governor’s Mansion to pray for both Dillbeck and his victims.

“When Mr. Dillbeck is put to death, the pain of the loss of Faye Vann in is not going to go away,” member Sheila Meehan said.

She believes the death penalty isn’t the answer and wants to see an end to capital punishment.

“There’s got to be another solution than to kill him,” Meehan said.

Dillbeck was the 100th person executed in the state of Florida. Some say it should have never happened.

He was sentenced to death in 1991. Back then, jurors only had to reach a 7-5 majority to recommend a death sentence. Later, in 2016, Florida changed its rules, requiring ten jurors to agree to a death sentence. One year later, the state switched to require a unanimous decision.

Now, the state could be switching again. Governor DeSantis and Florida lawmakers have proposed legislation that would drop the requirement down to eight jurors.

Mark Schlakman, a program director at FSU and expert on Florida’s death penalty, says this constant flip-flopping makes it difficult to be fair about who Florida puts on death row.

“This has become a roulette wheel of standards,” he said. “This is not about feeling sorry for or badly about people that committed heinous, horrible, unimaginable acts. This is about some consistency and fairness and impartiality and accuracy within the process that relates to the most severe sentence that can be imposed.”

In addition to Thursday’s vigil, Tallahassee Citizens Against the Death Penalty will be holding a Service of Remembrance for Dillbeck at the Florida Capital Friday at noon.

