TPD arrests 23-year-old in connection to fatal January shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police arrested a 23-year-old man Thursday they believe shot and killed a man during an attempted robbery last month.

Keith Ford is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a statement from TPD. He was booked at the Leon County Detention Facility.

Ford is accused of pointing a firearm at four men in a vehicle in an attempted robbery at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. The three passengers fled the car safely, but the driver was shot and died of his injuries at a hospital, according to the TPD statement. Police do not believe the suspect knew the victims, TPD Public Information Officer Alicia Hill said.

The incident occurred at the 2200 block of South Meridian Street.

TPD’s Violent Crimes Unit searched and collected evidence at the 1700 block of Keith Street, near Bragg Memorial Stadium, and at the 500 block of Magnolia Drive, which was near the location of the shooting. The suspect lived between both the searched areas, Hill said.

Ford was charged in 2016 with other felonies, including attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, burglary armed with a firearm and grand theft, according to court records. He was found guilty and sentenced to 7 years, and records indicate he was released in August.

Ford’s first appearance in connection to the shooting was set for 8:30 a.m. Friday.

“This swift arrest is a testament to TPD’s tireless efforts and dedication to bring justice to the victim in this case,” the TPD statement read. “If you see something, say something.”

This is a developing story. This article will be updated with details.

