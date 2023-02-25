Donald Dillbeck: A Life of Violent Crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1979. He paid the ultimate punishment for a brutal Tallahassee murder.

The appeal to the execution of Donald David Dillbeck has been rejected by the Florida Supreme Court. (wcjb)

The two-time Capital murder convict died by lethal injection inside the death chamber at Florida State Prison at 6:13 p.m., according to Michelle Glady, the communications director for the Florida Department of Corrections.

“The execution went as scheduled and took place without incident,” she told a group of reporters staged in a parking lot outside and across the street from the prison around 6:40 p.m.

The two-time Capital murder convict died by lethal injection inside the death chamber at Florida State Prison at 6:13 p.m., according to FDOC.

It was the second news briefing of the day. The first, around 3:20 p.m., included information on the 59-year-old’s last day and final requests.

“Mr. Dillbeck woke up early this morning. He is calm and he has followed his normal routine,” said Glady. “He had his last meal at 9:45 a.m. His last meal consisted of fried shrimp, mushrooms, onion rings, ice cream, pecan pie, chocolate.”

Donald Dillbeck was executed inside the state’s only execution chamber at Florida State Prison. (WCTV)

According to Florida law, inmates are allowed to request a final meal up to $40 in value. To avoid extravagance, it was must locally sourced and available at the prison.

Glady later clarified the ice cream was Butter Pecan and said Dillbeck requested to meet with his spiritual advisor.

According to the Associated Press, the curtain between the death chamber and the viewing room opened at 6 p.m. When asked if he had any last words, Dillbeck said: “I know I hurt people when I was young. I really messed up.”

He then went on to criticize Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed Dillbeck’s death warrant exactly one month prior on January 23, 2023.

The Governor’s Office was on a direct phone call monitoring the execution, beginning 30 minutes before and until the procedure was completed, per state lethal injection protocol.

The execution began at 6:02 p.m., and Dillbeck closed his eyes shortly thereafter. He breathed deeply for a few minutes while his body shook. By 6:07 p.m., his mouth hung open, and he appeared to stop breathing, reported the AP.

It was the final chapter in a violent case that started in Tallahassee in 1990 with the killing of a mother outside a local mall, but which can be tied back to a Fort Myers Beach in 1979 with the shooting death of a Deputy Sheriff.

On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1979. (WCTV)

More than thirty years of court proceedings detail a life of crime for Donald Dillbeck, including two Capital murder convictions and multiple attempts at escape. The violence was curbed after Dillbeck was placed alone in a cell 6 x 9 x 9.5 feet high on death row following his final 1991 conviction.

Here’s a timeline of crimes, according to Leon County court records and WCTV archive reports:

1979: Dillbeck is caught trying to steal a car in his native Indiana. He stabs the owner in the chest and flees to Florida. He is charged with attempted murder while on the lam.

April 11, 1979: 15-year-old Dillbeck is caught sleeping in a stolen car at Estero Beach in Fort Myers, where he fled after the Indiana incident. He testifies he was awoken by a light in his eyes coming from the flashlight of Lee County Deputy Dwight Lynn Hall, 31.

Dillbeck exits the vehicle and tries to run. Deputy Hall catches up with him and a tussle ensues.

Dillbeck testifies that Deputy Hall said, ‘I don’t want to have to hurt you,’ which prompted Dillbeck to react by grabbing the Deputy’s gun from its holster. Deputy Hall is shot in the face and back and killed. Dillbeck is caught hiding in the surf a short time later.

Donald Dillbeck was first sentenced to prison for killing Lee County Deputy Dwight Hall in 1979. This is the only image available of the Deputy from LCSO. (WCTV)

Dillbeck later enters a negotiated guilty plea of first-degree premeditated murder and is sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

At some point during his incarceration, he tells investigators that he chose Fort Myers because he once knew someone who vacationed there.

1979-1990: Dillbeck is incarcerated in several correctional institutes throughout Florida including Sumter Correctional Institution, Zephyrhills Correctional Institution, Avon Park Correctional Institution, and the Quincy Vocational Center.

1982: Dillbeck tries to escape Zephyrhills Correctional Institution by scaling a wall in front of prison guards. He is charged and one year is added to his 25-year sentence.

Post 1982: Dillbeck is caught allegedly trying to plan an escape from the Avon Park Correctional Institution.

1990: 11 years after the murder of Deputy Hall, Dillback is transferred to the Quincy Vocational Center for good behavior. Aside from the attempted escapes and a reprimand for being caught with prison contraband (alcohol), Dillbeck has a clean behavioral record during his incarceration. Several Florida Department of Corrections employees are later fired in connection to his transfer, according to a news report.

June 22, 1990: Dillbeck and other inmates are helping to cater an event for Senior Citizens of Gadsden County at Gretna Elementary School when he disappears. He is reported missing around 8:15 p.m.

He walks for two days to Tallahassee and buys a paring knife at a Publix Grocery Store on the way.

June 24, 1990: Dillbeck arrives at the Tallahassee Mall where eyewitnesses, including one of the victim’s sons, reportedly see him leaning against a pillar surveying the parking lot. Eventually, he zeroes in on 45-year-old Faye Lamb Vann who is waiting inside her blue Chevy Nova.

Vann is a Tallahassee mother who had planned a family picnic at a local dog lake and was in her bathing suit and did not want to go inside the store. Her sons went into the Gayfers Department Store to make a quick return.

45-year-old Faye Vann was brutally stabbed to death by Donald Dillbeck outside the Tallahassee Mall. Her two sons were inside making a return. (WCTV)

Dillbeck enters the vehicle and, using the newly-purchased knife, orders Van to drive. Dillbeck later testifies that he began stabbing her when she started to fight back.

“She screamed and then I go up to grab her and get my hair out of her hand and she wound up bitin’ me and I just go off,” he tells the jury in court in 1991.

Vann is stabbed more than 20 times. An autopsy later determines that Dillbeck severed her windpipe causing her to drown in her own blood.

Eyewitnesses in the parking lot and shoppers inside Gayfers notice the struggle inside the Chevy after it hits several other cars in the parking lot. One man with a mobile phone, new technology at the time, calls 911. A second man, Samuel Bradley, who is working as a security guard at Gayfers, chases after Dillbeck, who is reportedly covered in blood and running away from the scene. Dillbeck attempts to stab Bradley in the chest but hits him with the dull side of the knife.

Donald Dillbeck executed by lethal injection

Dillbeck is later caught hiding nearby. Bradley is given an award by the City of Tallahassee for his bravery.

1991: Dillbeck is indicted by a grand jury. He is convicted after a two-week trial of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and armed burglary. He is sentenced to consecutive life terms on the robbery and burglary charges, and, consistent with the jury’s eight-to-four recommendation, death on the murder charge.

In sentencing, the trial court finds five aggravating circumstances: “[1] that Dillbeck was under sentence of imprisonment and [2] had previously been convicted of another capital felony [Deputy Hall’s 1979 murder], and [3] that the murder was committed during the course of a robbery and burglary, [4] was committed to avoid arrest or effect escape, and [5] was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.”

On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death penalty was reinstated in 1979. (WCTV)

Dillbeck is incarcerated on Florida’s Death Row at Florida State Prison in Raiford, outside Starke.

1991-present: In the decades that followed, Dillbeck unsuccessfully challenged his convictions and sentences many times including in 2004, 2007, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, and 2023. His final effort was brought to the U.S. Supreme Court, which denied his appeal the day before he was executed.

The appeal was based, in part, on the argument Dillbeck had a mental condition that was equivalent to an intellectual disability. His legal team stated he had an average IQ of 98 to 100, but was diagnosed with a fetal alcohol spectrum disorder called neurodevelopmental disorder associated with prenatal alcohol exposure (ND-PAE). Essentially, he suffered since birth from brain damage which allegedly impaired his decision-making abilities.

Court records document testimonial claims by Dillbeck’s biological father that Dillbeck’s natural mother was an alcoholic who consumed multiple packs of beer every day of her pregnancy. This eventually led his biological father to abandon the family. Dillbeck and his older sister were left in the care of his mother, who allegedly continued to drink excessively. Dillbeck’s sister testified in court that their mother was also physically abusive.

Donald Dillbeck committed his first murder at 15 years old. (WCTV)

Dillbeck’s mother, according to court records, committed suicide by walking in front of traffic after being released from a mental facility. He was around 4 1/2 years old and entered the foster care system. He was reported to have been a slow learner, which allegedly prompted rejection from the foster family that adopted his sister.

He was later adopted around the age of 6 and raised by an Indiana couple before running away in the 9th grade. The couple later tearfully testified in court in 1991 asking for the judge to spare his life. They eventually moved to Florida to be able to visit Dillbeck in jail regularly.

No one from Dillbeck’s family, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, or Deputy Halls’s family attended the execution. Vann’s daughter, Laura, attended with a family friend. Vann’s son Tony, who was inside the mall and saw Dillbeck as he walked inside the store, decided not to attend at the last minute.

Laura did not want to make a public comment after the execution, but did issue the following statement:

“11,932 days ago Donald Dillbeck brutally killed our mother. We were robbed of years of memories with her and it has been very painful ever since. However, the execution has given us some closure. We are grateful to Governor DeSantis for carrying out the sentence. Thank you,

The children of Donald Dillbeck's victim Faye Vann, Tony and Laura Vann, issued a public statement after Dillbeck's execution. (WCTV)

Laura Vann told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan that the execution finally brought some closure to the case and that she was ready to move on with her life.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.