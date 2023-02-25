‘Ukraine: One Year Later’: Refugees in Tallahassee react as the Russian invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In WCTV’s special report ‘Ukraine: One Year Later’ we took an in-depth look at this conflict’s connections to our region but we can’t tell the story without first looking at how we got here.

Months before the actual invasion, the White House warned the world that an attack was imminent back in November of 2021.

A few months later, February 24, 2022 marks a day now that the world will always remember and on December 21st, 2022, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States and just a few days before the one year mark, President Biden made a surprise and very secretive visit to Kyiv.

More than 8 million Ukrainian refugees were forced from their homes when the war broke out. Among those are families who’ve sought a new life in the US and right here in the Big Bend.

In part one, there’s a better understanding of how the war started in Ukraine. Former baker owner Anastasiia Hliieva, from Bucha Ukraine, was forced to stop baking when the full-scale invasion started but she’s now getting a second chance at pursuing her passion.

Anastasiia said the next order of business is to get her family pet’s here.

When the invasion started, they didn’t have enough money to fly their animals to America, they’re raising money to make that happen.

We reintroduce you to the Kharchenko family, you may remember seeing their story when they first arrived in Tallahassee back in November.

The family of five has now settled into the Capital City and adjusting to their new normal, we caught back up with Denys on how he’s finding his purpose in Tallahassee.

We have an update now to a very special story we first brought you back in August.

You may remember WCTV’s General Manager Heather Peeples was on the hunt for a perfect portrait when she stumbled upon a Ukrainian artist just days before the war began.

Iryna has returned to Ukraine’s Capital of Kyiv and is continuing with her artwork even in the midst of the war.

Iryna tells Peeples that her electricity is only on for two hours at a time and then is off for 4 and she must do her work during that time or during daylight hours.

In part 2, the images coming out of Ukraine a year later continue to spark emotions for many across the country but for Chiles High School graduate Eric Rajunas, they also sparked *action.

As you’ll see, he felt he couldn’t stand by and watch as the war unfolded.

Rajunas says his brother fought on the frontlines in Ukraine and spent several weeks in a coma after his tank was hit by the Russian military and Rajunas is currently in New Mexico but plans on going back to Ukraine to help with supply runs, military aid, and evacuations in affected areas.

We did also catch up with Oleksandr Salii, he’s been a part of the Ukrainian volunteer corps for the right sector since the initial war started back in 2014.

After the full-scale invasion started, Salii’s commander said he needed to flee the country with his family because his eyes were too bad to continue to fight on the frontlines.

Now, marked safe here in Tallahassee Salii and his family suffer from PTSD.

They’re raising money to start a life here in the Capital City.

Taking a look at part 3 of our special, Washington and the world have been closely following all the developments in Ukraine.

For more perspective, we checked in with checked in with two Russian experts who break down exactly how this war impacts us at home and answer some of the questions that are top of mind for those who are keeping up with the conflict.

In part 4, we wanted to highlight an organization that has helped many Ukrainian families during the Russian invasion of Ukraine and as we finished, we wanted to leave you with a song that Anya Kharchenko graciously agreed to sing and more powerful images from the past year, that speak for themselves.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine now hitting the one-year mark.

For twelve months, the sounds of bombs, a constant barrage of screams, and a landscape marked by destruction have become the norm.

Millions of families were forced to make the decision to flee, leaving everything behind on the hunt for safety several landed right here in the Big Bend.

Ahead of this milestone, two refugee families set down on me, they were forced to make that decision to leave everything they own behind from family photos to years of memories they once shared together.

Now, forging forward they’re trying to make new memories.

Life before the war.

“We have two kids, animals, we have our house, and many friends in Ukraine. We have a lot of work but it’s before the war started,” said refugee Anastasiia Hliieva.

Changing in an instant, on February 24t of last year.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, it turned the Hliieva family’s world upside down.

We sleep in our bed and around 5 o’clock a.m.. I wake up because I heard some explosions,” Hliieva said.

Now living in Tallahassee for nearly two months, they reflected on what it took to make it here.

Another family, the Kharchenko’s came to Tallahassee in November.

Though both families come from different areas of Ukraine, the scenarios are the same.

“It’s a really dangerous place,” said refugee Denys Kharchenko.

After months of moving from place to place, came the chance at a new life.

“My friends told me to come to us and at first I said it’s too long distance, it’s another continent and then we talked and we decided, ‘let’s do it, we need to do it,” Hliieva said.

Landing in the Capital City didn’t mean the challenges were over.

“We were faced with a lot of difficulties. It takes a lot of time to become registered so I spent a lot of time behind the computer doing paperwork as well as settling down our kids and enrolling them in schools,” Kharhcenko said.

After starting from scratch and adjusting to this new life, they’re happy to be here. Safe.

“This city looks like us like a little bigger because not so many cars and polite people, and we’re here like it’s home,” Hliieva said.

At this point, they don’t know if they’ll ever get to return home but they are grateful for everything the people in Tallahassee have done for them.

