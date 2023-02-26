6th annual Field Day Music Festival raises money for pancreatic cancer research

By Savannah Kelley
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More than 1,000 people enjoyed a day of live music at Maclay Gardens on Sunday, for the sixth annual Field Day Music Festival.

The event is put on by the Judy Field Memorial Foundation. Katie Pernell and her friend Stacy Hartmann started the Field Day Music Festival as a way to honor Pernell’s mother, who died from pancreatic cancer.

“I lost my mom several years ago,” Pernell said. “And Stacy came to me with this grand idea.”

In addition to live music and food trucks, the event also has a memorial garden, where people can write notes to their loved ones who have been impacted by pancreatic cancer.

“It seems like every year we hear of more and more people that have been affected by pancreatic cancer,” Pernell said.

All the money raised from the festival goes toward research for pancreatic cancer. This year, the group sold more tickets than any other year.

“It’s a great environment,” said one attendee, Barry Ballard. “It’s a great atmosphere. It’s one of the most beautiful spots in Tallahassee where this event is held.”

Attendees said they keep coming back to the Field Day each year, not just for the music, but for the cause.

“It’s a great event,” attendee Erin Shine said. “It’s a wonderful cause, and I think the fact that all of these people are out here supporting it, maybe all of their lives have been touched by it.”

The Judy Field Memorial Foundation has donated more than $75,000 to pancreatic cancer research since it was created in 2016.

