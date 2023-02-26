National Hook-Up of Black Women hosts annual teen summit

By Abraiya Ruffin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 7:34 PM EST
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s National Hook-Up of Black Women (NHBW) chapter recently hosted their annual Teens on Top summit, working with students on social interactions.

Roughly 20 students and parents participated in the event at the Smith-Williams Center; kids ranged from sixth to ninth grade. Students engaged in thought-provoking activities to help them find ways to overcome peer pressure, depression, and bullying.

Local leaders and professional educators also spoke to the crowd about respect, setting boundaries, healthy relationships, and social media safety.

“Bullying is a repeated verbal, physical, or sexual assault against another student,” said Fairview Middle School guidance counselor Laitima Montgomery. She gave students insight on what bullying looks like and how they can combat it safely.

Montgomery encouraged the teens to report bullying as soon as possible. She suggested letting a teacher, guidance counselor, or school resource officer know so they can intervene.

NHBW members said they are dedicated to improving the lives of women and youth throughout Tallahassee communities.

“I think it’s to encourage youth and students in middle and high school, just to give them hope and have some positive role models,” said NHBW member Sabrina Allen. Students also received self-love affirmations and took part in group discussions to encourage confidence.

NHBW chapter president Dr. Patty Thomas said investing in youth is important because they are the future of society.

Thomas said next year’s teen summit is already being planned, and kids aged 10 through 18 are invited to attend.

