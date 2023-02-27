54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Monday afternoon that transported two people to the hospital.

The crash happened when an SUV was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 90 around 3:15 p.m..

For an unknown reason, the SUV drove off the center line into the eastbound in the path of a sedan, FHP said.

Both drivers were transported to Madison Memorial Hospital where the 54-year-old SUV driver died and the 17-year-old sedan driver suffered minor injuries.

