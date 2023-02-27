Candle sparks overnight house fire in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Fire crews in Valdosta were called to the scene of an active house fire early Monday morning. It happened in the 800 block of East Jane Street around 4:55 a.m., according to Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

Crews were on the scene within five minutes of the call and found smoke and flames shooting from a bedroom window. Chief Boutwell said no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. Three people living in the house are now displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended burning candle.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 20 home candle fires are reported each day in America. To stay safe while burning a candle, keep it about a foot away from anything that can burn, and keep the wick trimmed. And never leave a candle burning while unattended.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.