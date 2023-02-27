FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 20-year-old Florida A&M University sophomore died Saturday after drowning at Miramar Beach.

Alexander Boyd traveled to the panhandle beach with two of his housemates and fellow Southern Scholarship recipients for an annual bonding trip, Shawn Woodin, President and CEO of the Southern Scholarship foundation, said. But the trip took a tragic turn when Boyd submerged and his friends could not locate him.

South Walton Fire District’s (SWFD) Surf 5 lifeguard team responded to a 911 call at about 2 p.m. Saturday reporting distressed swimmers, according to SWFD Public Information Officer Mackenzie McClintock. A lifeguard entered the water and met a group about 150 yards offshore who reported they were searching for a 20-year-old man who had submerged, she said.

When two more lifeguards and the SWFD Advanced Life Support team arrived on the scene, the lifeguard in the water signaled there was a missing swimmer. The three lifeguards searched and located the swimmer at about 2:15 p.m, she said. After the Advanced Life Support team exhausted their resources, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

“It’s devastating,” McClintock said. “While we train for the worst-case scenario, it’s not something we ever want to happen.”

While SWFD is not authorized to disclose the names of the victims, Woodin confirmed Boyd and his friends were the individuals SWFD reported in their public statement about the Saturday drowning.

Single red flags warned of hazardous water conditions such as currents at the time Boyd and his friends visited the beach Saturday, but it is unclear if a rip current or other water conditions caused his drowning.

“While there were multiple rip currents in the area, we’re unable to confirm at this time whether the rip current directly related to the drowning because the lifeguard didn’t actually watch the individual submerge,” McClintock said.

Southern Scholarship Foundation created a memorial fund for Boyd to raise money for his family. The scholarship program provides rent free cooperative living and housing to students with at least a 3.0 GPA and demonstrated financial need. Boyd received the scholarship program’s housing support during his time at FAMU. You can donate to support his memorial here.

“He had the kindest spirit, the gentlest guy,” Woodin said. “He had this really wonderful smile. We are all deeply, deeply saddened by his passing.”

Boyd was a Rickards High School graduate and a Tallahassee native. His aunt took to Facebook to express her grief.

“I’m devastated and my heart hurts. My nephew was the kindest most respectful young man I’ve ever known,” Yae Boyd wrote in her post. “My heart hurts for his mother, for my brother, for his friends, for our families.”

A candlelight vigil in honor of Boyd will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. at 101 Palmetto Street Building 133.

McClintock said the district’s thoughts are with the loved ones of Saturday’s drowning victim. She advised beachgoers to take safety seriously, as conditions can quickly overwhelm an individual even in moderate yellow flag conditions.

The official Beach Safety Season begins in SWFD Wednesday. McClintock said the district is prepared to keep swimmers safe.

“Our oath is to do our best to prevent anything like this to ever happen again,” she said.

Mike Rogers contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.