Southern Fried Catfish by Chef Ashley Douglas

Chef Ashley Douglas stopped by the WCTV set to demonstrate how to make southern fried catfish with mango salsa.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -

Southern Fried Catfish with Mango Salsa:

- 4 fresh catfish filets

- 2 eggs (beaten)

- 5oz or 1/2 the bag classic fry breading mix (no added salt or msg)

- 1 tbsp garlic powder

- 1 tbsp onion powder

- 1 tbsp complete seasoning

- 1 tbsp blackened seasoning

- 1 tbsp of jerk seasoning

- 1 tbsp of parsley flakes

- 1 tsp of Himalayan pink salt

- 1 mango diced

- 4 limes juiced

- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar

- 8 oz tomato trinity (tomato, bell pepper, and onion) diced

- 4 oz red onion diced

- 4 oz tri-color bell pepper diced

- 1 cilantro bunch chopped finely

- Canola oil

Instructions:

Into a large bowl, add mangoes, tomato trinity, red onion, tri-color bell pepper, cilantro, lime juice, red wine, and 1/2 tsp Himalayan pink salt. Mix together, then set aside in the refrigerator. Wash catfish filets with water, then pat them dry with a paper towel. Into a small bowl, beat two eggs. Into another bowl (medium to large), add breading mix, 1/2 tsp Himalayan pink salt, onion powder, garlic powder, blackened seasoning, complete seasoning, jerk seasoning, and parsley flakes. Mix well. Next, dip the catfish filet into the egg mix, then coat the catfish with the breading mix. Shake off excess flour. Into a large pot or cast iron skillet, add canola oil 2 inches high. High to medium heat allow oil to get hot. The grease will be ready once you put a pinch of breading mix into the grease. If it sizzles, it’s ready. Put catfish filets into hot grease. Cook on one side for 4 minutes, then flip and cook for an additional 4 minutes or until golden brown. Place fish onto a plate with paper towels to soak up the extra grease. Onto another plate, take catfish filets, then add mango salsa on top

