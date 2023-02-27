Truck spins out of control on I-75, collides with guard rail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A truck carrying two children spun out of control and collided with a guardrail on I-75 Monday after its rear passenger tire blew.

The family of four was heading northbound in the left lane on the roadway when the truck’s tire exploded. The 39-year-old male driver lost control of the blue Ford pickup and jerked the truck to the left, according to Lt. Patrick Riordan, a Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer.

The vehicle spun counterclockwise and overturned, landing on its side against a guardrail in the median with the passenger doors facing up. Riordan said the windshield was busted so the family could climb out of the vehicle. He did not know if emergency responders or bystanders assisted the family with exiting the truck.

Emergency responders transported the driver’s 44-year-old wife to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta to be treated for non-deadly injuries. The driver and his two children were not injured.

Riordan did not know if any lanes closed in response to the wreck. No exits were closed and traffic did not need to be rerouted, the PIO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sabrina Bradley contributed to this report.

