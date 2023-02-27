Truck spins out of control on I-75, collides with guard rail

One passenger was hospitalized
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.
GENERIC: Florida Highway Patrol logo and crime scene tape.(MGN)
By WCTV Staff and Chasity Maynard
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A truck carrying two children spun out of control and collided with a guardrail on I-75 Monday after its rear passenger tire blew.

The family of four was heading northbound in the left lane on the roadway when the truck’s tire exploded. The 39-year-old male driver lost control of the blue Ford pickup and jerked the truck to the left, according to Lt. Patrick Riordan, a Florida Highway Patrol Public Information Officer.

The vehicle spun counterclockwise and overturned, landing on its side against a guardrail in the median with the passenger doors facing up. Riordan said the windshield was busted so the family could climb out of the vehicle. He did not know if emergency responders or bystanders assisted the family with exiting the truck.

Emergency responders transported the driver’s 44-year-old wife to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta to be treated for non-deadly injuries. The driver and his two children were not injured.

Riordan did not know if any lanes closed in response to the wreck. No exits were closed and traffic did not need to be rerouted, the PIO said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sabrina Bradley contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haile Kirkland says she and her husband ordered dinner at a Slim Chickens location in...
Woman claims cockroach was cooked into food at Fla. restaurant
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
On Thursday night, Donald David Dillbeck became the state’s 100th execution since the death...
Donald Dillbeck: A Life of Violent Crime
Authorities say a teen attacked a teacher's aide over a video game controller in school.
GRAPHIC: Teen attacks teacher’s aide for taking away his video game, deputies say
Emotional day as dozens of inmates graduate with GED, program certificates
Emotional day as dozens of inmates graduate with GED, program certificates

Latest News

Photo courtesy Tallahassee Advanced Traffic Management system (TATMS)
Update: Driver will not be charged in dump truck pedestrian fatality
A pedestrian was hit while crossing the road on Thomasville Road and Market Street.
Pedestrian transported to a hospital after getting hit by a car on Thomasville Road
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
One dead, two seriously injured in Gadsden County wrong-way crash
Fatal semi-truck crash on I-10 in Jackson County.
Fatal Semi-truck crash in Jackson County shuts down eastbound I-10