Food Pantries prepare for surge as SNAP benefits expire

Time is running out on pandemic era ‘snap benefits’ which are set to expire March 1.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Time is running out on pandemic era ‘snap benefits’ which are set to expire March 1.

Local food pantries like the Second Harvest of the Big Bend are already preparing for a surge as officials say they’ve been seeing a slight uptick in people needing their services.

Millions of Americans used those additional dollars, some for the first time as the Covid pandemic brought on unforeseen financial hardships. Now with inflation and rising costs, Chief Development Officer James McGowan says Second Harvest has been restocking things that would help people once the benefits are cut off. However, as they prepare to help others the organization is also in need of a little help these days.

“We’ve been stocking up on things like our proteins, canned vegetables, things like that that people need. But we’ve also run into challenges ourselves with inflation and everything. Things cost a lot more than it did so we’re also looking out for if you need help, but we’re also needing help,” said McGowan.

Officials say though they feel prepared to help once the benefits end, the rising costs from inflation does draw some concerns. Second Harvest is looking for donations whether it be food donations or monetary.

Volunteers are also encouraged to reach out and donate their time and talents by visiting the Second Harvest website.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexander Boyd has a memorial fund available for donations.
FAMU student drowns at Miramar Beach
Fatal Crash
54-year-old Madison man killed in wrong-way crash on U.S. 90
Three people are wanted in Thomas County in connection to a counterfeit checks ring operation.
Three people wanted in counterfeit checks ring
Police on the scene of a shooting on Lake Bradford Rd.
One person injured in Lake Bradford Road shooting
In this Jan. 9, 2019, photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse...
DeSantis takes over Disney district, punishing company

Latest News

Lawmakers battle over rent control bill
Lawmakers battle over rent control bill
Florida Senate taking up rent control legislation.
Florida Senate to take up bill on rent control
Thomas County JROTC Cadet sits down with retired marine corporal.
Something Good - Thomas County JROTC Cadet sits down with retired marine corporal
Food Pantries prepare for surge as SNAP benefits expire