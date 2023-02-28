Leon High School student arrested for possesion of drugs, firearm on campus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An 18-year-old Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday after a school resource deputy found more than 86 grams of marijuana and a loaded handgun in his vehicle, according to a statement from the Leon County Sherriff’s Office.

Jah’Quayvion Parks is charged with possession of a firearm on school property, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of a firearm by a delinquent, according to the LCSO release. He was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility.

A Leon County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy found an unoccupied vehicle with the engine running during a routine patrol of the parking lot and located Parks as the car’s driver, according to the statement. The deputy asked the student to turn the car off, and when Parks opened the door the deputy reported the smell of marijuana.

The deputy used the smell as probable cause for a search of the vehicle, where they discovered more than 86 grams of marijuana, clear plastic bags, a small black scale, and a Glock 33 handgun with a bullet in the chamber, according to the statement.

Just this year, multiple reports of students with guns on campus in Leon County have surfaced. LCSO arrested a 14-year-old student at Fairview Middle School earlier this month and charged him with possession of a firearm on campus. The student said he took the 9mm handgun from a family member’s home, according to the LCSO statement.

And in January, LCSO arrested a 17-year-old at Leon High School and charged him with possession of a firearm on campus, possession of a concealed weapon and grand theft of a firearm. LCSO detained the boy after administrators received word the student displayed the stolen 9mm, Glock 48 handgun on social media, according to the LCSO statement.

